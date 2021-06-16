Donald Trump Jr Feels Biden-Putin Meet Will Be 'bloodbath For American Interests'

In yet another criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump Jr said on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden’s meeting with his Russian counterpart will be nothing but ‘a bloodbath for American interests.’

In a watershed geopolitical development, US President Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office at the White House, at the Geneva summit on Wednesday as the two are set to hold high-profile talks.

“Does anyone think that the Biden-Putin meeting will be anything but a bloodbath for American interests?” Donald Trump Jr said on Twitter.

Earlier, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump wished the POTUS ‘good luck in dealing with’ Putin and asked him to ‘stay awake' during the meeting. “Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin—don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!” Trump’s snarky remarks came days before Biden’s June 16 meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva.

45th US President Donald Trump, who caused a stir in the global political landscape with his ‘America First’ ideology appeared to go along with Putin fairly well than other US Presidents. Trump was also open about his admiration of the Russian leader which fueled the speculation if the former US President had been compromised by the Kremlin spy agencies that Putin once led.

The meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin comes at a time when the relations between Russia and the US have soured for a variety of reasons, but are more bilateral than global in their scope.

Biden-Putin meet

President Putin and Biden shook hands and kickstarted the highly-anticipated first in-person summit in Geneva on Wednesday. Putin thanked Biden and expressed wishes for a “productive” meeting as both the leaders kicked off their meeting in the 18th-century villa overlooking Lake Geneva.

The US-Russia relations were impacted by a range of issues including US cyberattacks and White House officials have previously said that the matters will be raised during the meeting.

Putin also underlined that there are “lots of questions accumulated in Russia-U.S. relations that require discussion on the highest level.” Biden and Putin are expected to acknowledge every matter of concern including Russia’s alleged interference in the United States elections during their meeting.