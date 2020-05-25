Trump Jr Joins Trolling Of Actor For Wearing 'holed' Mask; 'carbon Filter Inside' She Says

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, slammed actor and fierce Trump critic Alyssa Milano after she defended herself for wearing a crocheted face mask, to protect from Coronavirus. Unimpressed by a picture that Milano shared on Twitter where she is seen wearing a crocheted mask, Donald Trump Jr wrote “You have to be trolling us? Right?”

You have to be trolling us? Right? https://t.co/6UYKCmBZtP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 24, 2020

Alyssa Milano gets trolled, gives it back

The 47-year-old actor was criticized Saturday after sharing a picture of herself and her family wearing coronavirus face masks and encouraging others to do the same — but hers appeared to have holes in it, as it was crocheted. Milano posted a photo of herself in a car with her husband and two children, who were all wearing facial coverings.

Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

Twitter users were quick to say that Milano’s crocheted mask had holes in it and was not doing anything to protect her face.

Your mask is exactly what this fence does to keep mosquitoes out. pic.twitter.com/G5GT5A3Z9p — Not PC (@ksbyron) May 23, 2020

That mask has more holes than her logic! — Emil Jorge (@ejsimonsays) May 25, 2020

Others also posted photos bashing Milano’s choice of mask.

Milano hits back at trolls

After multiple Twitter users criticised her, Milano replied saying there was a carbon filter inside the mask. Sharing a photo of Carbon filter layers available for purchase on Amazon, she stated that that the filter makes it ‘totally safe’.

"Mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe. #WearAMask," she wrote.

