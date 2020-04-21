Donald Trump Jr Lauds Kimberly Guilfoyle For Multitasking Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Donald Trump Jr recently took on Twitter to praise the multitasking ability of his girlfriend and senior advisor of US President Donald trump’s reelection campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Not only did Trump Jr retweeted Guilfoyle’s post from earlier this week, but lauded her for taking the time in hands due to stay-at-home order amid coronavirus outbreak and turning into a great chef. Donald Trump’s eldest son also said that she is cooking dishes while attending several phonecalls for US President’s campaign. He added, Guilfoyle “can do it all” plus ‘1000 times more’. She herself had posted about home cooking when she made Shrimp Scampi and homemade garlic bread.

In all seriousness KG has taken the extra time in quarantine and turned herself into one heck of a chef, all while working tirelessly on the phone for @realDonaldTrump’s campaign. This woman can do it all... times 1000! @kimguilfoyle https://t.co/yAzTVJrdQN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 21, 2020

Another great night of home cooking! Shrimp Scampi and my famous homemade Garlic bread! Hope everyone is safe! pic.twitter.com/tRBR0UX6Fl — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) April 16, 2020

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly started dating in 2018 after knowing each other for over a decade. The former lawyer finally joined “Team Trump” in 2019 and was apparently even considered for the job at White House as communications director. Once, Guilfoyle was even the first lady of San Franciso when her first husband was the Mayor of the state.

Trump's plan to re-open US

While Trump Jr's girlfriend is making the most of the time in self-isolation by occasionally cooking, US President has disclosed the three-phased plan to re-open the country and give the economy a boost. Giving most control over the decision to the state governors, Trump administration has chosen to shelter more vulnerable individuals from the risk of contracting COVID-19 disease, instead of continuing the "blanket shutdown". The White House has released the entire plan in three phases based on state or regional “gating criteria”.

