Donald Trump Kicks Off GOP's Midterm Campaign In North Carolina: 'I Look Forward To 2024'

Kicking off the Republicans' 2022 midterm campaign for the Senate races, ex-US President Donald Trump on Saturday, declared 'We are going to win North Carolina', at the Republican party's annual convention in Greenville, North Carolina. Claiming that 2022's Senate win will lay the groundwork for his 2024 re-election bid, Trump lamented that US was being 'destroyed' by the 'radical Democrats', as per US reports. Parroting his 'rigged election' hoax, Trump claimed that Republicans 'had a great election in 2020, but bad things happened'.

Trump: 'We are gonna win North Carolina'

“We are going to win North Carolina’s all-important US Senate race and lay the groundwork to make sure Republicans carry the great state of North Carolina in a year I look forward to 2024. We are going to take back our country and take it back to a level that is very good for our country and our citizens. We cannot let bad things happen to our country and bad bad things are happening to us perhaps like never before. I stand before you today confident that the people of North Carolina will decisively reject Joe Biden and the radical Democrats,” said Trump as per US reports.

Lamenting that the 'police was being defunded', Trump repeated his claim that China must pay $10 trillion as “reparations” to the United States for the damage done by Covid-19. He also touched upon topics like his camaraderie with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calling him a “different kind of a guy" and his 2-yr ban from Facebook. Lashing out at the Democrats, he pronounced, "They hate our country and they have bad policy, but the bad newsroom out standpoint is they stick together, that is the one thing they have".

Claiming he was not willing to return to Facebook after two years, he said, “Zuckerberg, that is another beauty. They say they may allow me back in two years but I’m not too interested in that. It is so unfair, it is not just me, they are shutting down the voice of a much more powerful and a larger group,” as per reports.

Republican party crisis

As Donald Trump continues to be a firm believer that the 'election was stolen' and that he had won the US Presidential election 2020, experts believe that Republicans are falling in line with him due to the massive sway he holds on their electorate. Moreover, even Republicans who do not agree with Trump are concerned that the investigation would reflect poorly on the Republican party as a whole and stretch to 2022, hampering their mid-term elections, as per reports. The Republican party of GOP as it is known is currently split with those backing Trump and those who are distancing themselves from him. 34 of the 100 US Senate seats go to polls on November 8, 2022, deciding the shift in the Senate which is currently tied at 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.