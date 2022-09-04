Former US President Donald Trump blasted his successor Joe Biden for his recent speech in Philadelphia and termed it the most "vicious, hateful and divisive" speech ever delivered by an American president. The critical remarks from Trump came a day after Biden lashed out at his predecessor and his presidential campaign -- Make America Great Again (MAGA). During his speech, Biden urged Republicans to reject their leader and called them associated with "extreme MAGA ideology."



"We must be honest with each other and with ourselves. Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden had said.

While campaigning for Republican candidates in the commonwealth, Trump also slammed the incumbent President and said Biden not only called him a threat to American democracy but also to 75 million citizens. "Vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and enemies of the state. You’re all enemies of the state," Trump said. Defending his MAGA movement, he claimed that the 79-year-old president may be suffering from "cognitive decline". "Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump says Biden 'suffering from a mental disease'

Further, Trump called Biden's speech "awkward" and alarming to Americans and their military. According to Trump, he must be "insane", or suffering from late-stage dementia. It is worth mentioning Trump has been facing scrutiny from the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) officials after they recovered at least 14 "secret boxes" from his Florida-based residence last month. As per the court, the 45th President was not authorised to store highly confidential papers at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Despite the revelation of such crucial information, President Trump contested the claims and painted it as a "politically motivated" witch hunt intended to damage his reelection prospects. He even took to his social media site and claimed his innocence and his cooperation with the federal agency officials.

Image: AP