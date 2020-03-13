Donald Trump: 'Sleepy' Joe Biden's Response Towards H1N1 Swine Flu Was One Of The Worst

Almost a day after urging all Americans to come together irrespective of their political belief to fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak, United States President Donald Trump slammed the former US Vice President Joe Biden on March 13. Amid the increasing criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the crisis which has been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation, Trump claimed that it was Biden whose response was “worst on record” in the 2009 swine flu outbreak under former US President Barack Obama's administration, while added that the current response to COVID-19 outbreak is the "best".

The US President's rant came just hours after the Democratic presidential candidate gave a speech about his own plan to handle the coronavirus outbreak and deemed the Trump administration's response a “colossal failure”.

Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic which killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst on record. Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record. His was lowest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Read - Brazilian Official Who Met US President Donald Trump Tests Positive For Virus

Errors in Trump's claims

The US President has also made two errors while lashing out on Biden. Trump claimed that the approval rating of his government was 78 per cent, however, it seems to derive from a Gallup poll from early February 2020. But it had found out that 77 per cent of Americans had 'high confidence' in the government's ability to handle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moreover, with apparently wrong statistics, Trump also said that his administration's approval rating was “highest” while Joe Biden's rating was “lowest” who was heading swine flu crisis in 2009 under former US President Barack Obama's administration. However, the same poll had declared that 67 per cent of the citizens had had high confidence in the Obama's administration's H1N1 response, and is second-highest on record.

Read - Donald Trump Calls US Federal Reserve 'pathetic, Slow Moving', Demands Rate Cut

Meanwhile, as the death toll of the coronavirus soars to more than 4,900 worldwide and nearly 41 deaths in the United States, Trump had also suggested the postponing of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on March 13. While expressing his opinions on the arrangement of the event on March 13, Trump said that the event, which is scheduled to begin on July 24, should be delayed because he would “like that better than having empty stadiums all over the place”. However, according to reports, the US President has also said that he does not plan on making the recommendation to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The US President said, “It is very possible for the Olympics maybe, I just can not see having no people there, in other words, not allowing people. Maybe and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year.”

Read - Twitter Labels ‘manipulated Media’ For First Time On Clip Retweeted By Donald Trump

Read - Donald Trump Meets Jair Bolsonaro In Mar-a-Lago

(With agency inputs)