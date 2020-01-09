Donald Trump Lauds US Forces, Says 'I Salute Their Incredible Skills And Courage'

Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States of America, American President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 8, issued some big statements. Addressing the media, he lauded the US military forces and said, "I salute the incredible skills and courage of American men and women in uniform."

Speaking about Iran, Trump said, "For far too long, all the way back, in 1979 to be exact, nations have tolerated Iran's destructive and destabilizing behaviour in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen."

On Qassem Soleimani's killing

Speaking about the killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the President said, "Last week, we took decisive action to stop a ruthless terrorist from threatening American lives. At my direction, the US military eliminated the world's top terrorist Qassem Solemeini. He was personally responsible for some of the absolutely worst atrocities."

He added, "Soleimani trained terrorists including Hezbollah and fuelled civil wars all across the region. He viciously wounded and murdered US troops. Soleimini directed the recent attacks on US personnel in Iraq that badly wounded four service members and killed one American and orchestrated the violent assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad."

A message to terrorists

In his address, Trump added "He was planning new attacks on American targets. But we stopped him. Soleimani's hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood. He should have been terminated long ago. By removing Soleimani, we have sent out a powerful message to terrorists - If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people."

Iran fires multiple rockets on US Airbase

The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces was hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours on Wednesday. This incident was reported as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

Tensions between Iran and the US

The long-standing tensions between Iran and the US escalated after the US on January 3, hit Baghdad International Airport, following which deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran's Quds forces chief Qassem Soleimani were killed.

After the killing, Iran threatened the US of "harsh retaliation." Soon, two airstrikes were reported near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.

After the second attack at the Green Zone, Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back at Trump and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives.

