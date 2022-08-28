Donald Trump Legal Team Says Redacted FBI Affidavit Raises 'more Questions Than Answers'

Former US President Donald Trump's legal team on Saturday reacted for the first time to the "redacted" FBI affidavit released on Friday that was used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents to get a warrant for a search at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The document was released by a federal court, and Trump's legal team stressed that the non-redacted part "raises more questions than answers."

32 pages document full of dark black lines

Weighing in on the affidavit in a court filing, Trump's lawyers informed Fox news that they requested a neutral third party be appointed to oversee the Department of Justice's handling of evidence that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The 32 pages in the affidavit from an FBI special agent that specializes in counterintelligence and espionage investigations were full of dark black lines that heavily masked the information that led to the search warrant against the former US president.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment and removal of government records,” the FBI agent, whose name was blacked out said in the affidavit’s first line.

Trump's lawyers asked for unsealing of the redacted affidavit for a judge to grant his motion for a “special master.” Only eight pages of exhibits and supplementary information were not redacted.

“The redacted affidavit underscores why this motion should be granted, as it provides almost no information that would allow Movant to understand why the raid took place, or what was taken from his home,” Trump’s legal team said.

Almost 20 pages of the 38-page document released by the DOJ were redacted significantly or fully, and most of the pages were heavily blacked out. "The few lines that are unredacted raise more questions than answers. For instance, Paragraph 3 states, in pertinent part, as one of the basis for probable cause, that there ‘are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain[ing] at the PREMISES,’" Trump's team argued, according to Fox News. The Justice Department, however, argued about the sensitivity of the case. But Trump's legal team reiterated that document "provides the deeply troubling prospect that President Trump’s home was raided under the pretence of a suspicion that Presidential records were on his property – even though the Presidential Records Act is not a criminally-enforceable statute."