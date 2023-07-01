Donald Trump Maintains Lead In GOP Primary Polls Despite Limited Campaign Activity

For the 2024 US Presidential race, former President Donald Trump has chosen a more relaxed campaign strategy, spending most of his time at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster rather than extensively touring early primary states like Iowa, signalling a departure from previous cycles. According to a report from Axios, he has held just one major rally this year, with a second one scheduled in South Carolina over the weekend. Despite this, he remains the most dominant GOP candidate in different polls.

Since announcing his campaign in November last year, Trump has hosted fewer than 30 in-person campaign events. Notably, he has conducted only four events in Iowa, five in New Hampshire, two in South Carolina, and none in Nevada. In contrast, other contenders such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy have been actively campaigning. DeSantis has already held 55 events, Haley 59, Tim Scott 36, and Ramaswamy an impressive 102.

What is the reason behind Trump's decision?

Senior Trump campaign aide Chris LaCivita has cited expenses as the primary reason behind the limited number of rallies, noting that each event can cost around half a million dollars. Trump's legal issues and the ability of his younger rivals to maintain a demanding campaign schedule may also, in part, explain his reduced campaign activity. DeSantis, in particular, has emphasised his busy schedule, highlighting it as a contrast to both President Joe Biden and Trump himself.

What has been the impact on Trump's prospects?

As mentioned earlier, Trump's polling numbers remain strong, both nationally and in early primary states. His lead has even increased while his opponents have increased their campaign travel in recent months. It is also pertinent to not overlook the fact that Trump has the ability to ramp up the frequency of his rallies closer to the contests, as he did during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, narrowing the gap with then-candidate Joe Biden.

As the 2024 election cycle progresses, Trump's unique approach to campaigning is poised to generate further discussion within the political landscape. Right now, it isn't clear if Trump will be able to maintain his lead over other Republican candidates. One factor that is helping Trump is the widespread name recognition. This is an asset that other GOP candidates don't posses.