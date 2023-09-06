Donald Trump May Have Violated Copyright Law By Selling His Georgia Mugshot Merchandise

Ex-US President Donald Trump’s campaign may have violated the United States copyright law by selling the merchandise featuring his mugshot which was released by the Fulton County jail after he surrendered in Georgia over charges of 2020 election subversion. Legal experts in the US are warning that Trump's campaign, which raised a whopping $7.1 million via mugshot merchandise in just three days, may be in breach of the copyright of the photo.

All the funds that are raised from the mugshot legally and rightfully belong to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, according to the legal experts. All the proceedings from the sale must therefore go to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department. Just shortly after Trump became the first President in the US to have officially gotten clicked for booking a photo, the Republican front-runner’s campaign began cashing on it via fundraisers.

The merchandise included t-shirts featuring the “Never Surrender” text emblazoned on it, coffee mugs, koozies, and bumper stickers that were sold between $12 and $34. Trump's campaign, however, might not rightfully own the scowling mugshot. A 2022 article in the University of Georgia School of Law’s Journal of Intellectual Property Law, states that “In the context of photographs taken by law enforcement during the booking process, the author of the mugshot photograph is the law enforcement agency.” The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office that clicked the photo is the legal owner of it, as the US copyright law stipulates.

'You’re prohibited from using mugshot': Legal expert

Trump's advisor Chris LaCivita had previously warned the scammers against using Trump's mugshot for monetary gains and cheating the campaign donors. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, LaCivita wrote, "If you are a campaign, PAC, scammer and you try raising money off the mugshot of @realDonaldTrump and you have not received prior permission…WE ARE COMING AFTER YOU. You will NOT SCAM DONORS." Trump's mugshot is playing a leading role in campaign fundraising appeals for his 2024 election bid. His advisors threatened the dupers against using the booking photo to extract profits.

Betsy Rosenblatt, a professor at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Law, told Ohio-based Spectrum News 1, “You’re prohibited from using it for a number of things without authorization." She continued, "You’re prohibited from reproducing it, making a derivative work of it, distributing it without authorization, or that is to say distributing anything that isn’t the one copy you already lawfully have, and various other things. Making a public display of it, making a public performance of it, which opens up all kinds of fascinating possibilities here." Meanwhile, MSNBC pointed out that Fulton County “just happens to be in desperate need of funds to address the horrific conditions in the Fulton County Jail.”