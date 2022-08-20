Donald Trump May Take Legal Action Against FBI's Raid On His Mar-a-Lago Estate In Florida

Former US President Donald Trump is planning to file a lawsuit against the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Sputnik reported. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump on Friday stated that there has not been a time in the US when law enforcement has been "so viciously and violently involved in the life and times of politics in our nation." He underscored that his rights along with the rights of Americans have been "violated" at a level "rarely" witnessed before in the US.

Trump stated that he will "soon" file a "major motion" based on Fourth Amendment concerning the "illegal break-in" of his home before the Mid-Term elections. It is to mention that the Fourth Amendment protects American citizens against unreasonable raids and seizures. Moreover, the former US President claimed that his "campaign was spied on", adding that the "greatest witch hunt" has been happening for six years in the US.

Former US President Trump added that violations have also been made in issues, including Russia Scam, Mueller Witch Hunt and speaking lies before Congress and presenting fraudulent information before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court. Lashing out at enforcement agencies of the US, Trump claimed that they have "no shame" and are "destroying" their nation, as per the Sputnik report. He highlighted that people must realise the atrocities carried out by the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) in the raid conducted at his home or the breach of freedom which has been happening for years.

Notably, Trump's post comes a day after a federal judge hinted that he may unseal parts of an affidavit that was used to create probable cause for the FBI's raid on the Florida property, as per The Hill. Meanwhile, Judge Bruce Reinhart, who gave nod to the search warrant, said he did not believe the justice department proved why the document should be kept entirely private and directed officials to recommend redactions to the document.

It is pertinent to mention that Trump and his allies have slammed the FBI's raid and accused the officials of the US Justice Department of acting on political motivation against Trump as the former US president is considering a third run for the presidency in 2024..

FBI conducts raid at Donald Trump's house

The FBI conducted a search at Former US President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on August 8. The FBI has found "top secret" and more documents in the search carried out at Donald Trump's house, AP reported citing court papers. The FBI has taken 11 sets of classified records from Donald Trump's residence during the search on Monday. According to the warrant, federal agents were carrying out an investigation regarding violations of three federal laws, including one that allows collecting or losing defence information. The FBI agents have also taken other presidential records, including the order pardoning Trump ally Roger Stone.

Image: AP

Inputs from AP