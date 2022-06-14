Donald Trump Mocks US Congress' Capitol Riots Investigation; Calls It 'Kangaroo Court'

Former United States President Donald Trump, on June 14, called the congressional investigation into the Capitol riots a "Kangaroo court". In a 12-page statement, he claimed that the investigation was launched to divert attention away from the "failure" of Democratic-led rule. It came after the committee had two public hearings in which Trump was accused of attempting a coup in order to stay in office.

On June 13, the panel highlighted evidence of Trump's advisors' disagreements over whether or not to recognise his electoral loss. Notably, on January 6, 2021, Trump's supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden's election victory from being certified. More than 800 people have been arrested in nearly every state as a part of a separate criminal probe.

"Seventeen months after the events of January 6th, Democrats are unable to offer solutions. Make no mistake, they control the government. They own this disaster. They are hoping that these hearings will somehow alter their failing prospects," in a statement released through his Save America PAC, Trump remarked.

Alluding to the rioting that erupted during US racial justice marches over the summer of 2020, he said that the government is desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation, without even mentioning the destruction and death inflicted by the Radical Left just months before. Further, Trump rehashed his unfounded claims of voter fraud for the most of his address.

Trump mocks US President, calls him "Basement Biden"

Since the November 2020 election, a handful of such cases have been prosecuted, each representing a small number of ballots, but none on a scale that could have swung the election either way. Trump mocked the current US President by calling him "Basement Biden".

'US is in a freefall', he concluded, dismissing the congressional investigation as a ruse to keep him from running for presidency again in 2024.

Earlier on June 13, on the second day of public hearings, the House committee presented video testimony from former campaign manager Bill Stepien, who indicated that the aides had divided into two squads after the election. He characterised a "team normal" of individuals who accepted the election results, as well as "Rudy's team", who supported Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's charges of election fraud. Stepien and another witness, former Trump aide Jason Miller, both said that Giuliani appeared drunk on election night.

