Donald Trump On Surge In COVID-19 Deaths In US: 'We're Last Meaning We're First'

Reaffirming his stance of saying America is doing better than other countries in response to the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump made a bizarre statement in a recent televised interview. While considering the surge in COVID-19 deaths, he said, “we’re last meaning we’re first”. With over 4.7 million total cases and more than 155,400 deaths in the United States, Trump tried to prove the interviewee that the US is doing ‘great’ but it is the media which is not reporting ‘correctly’.

With copies of stats in his hand, Trump said that there are several categories in which the US is ‘lower’. However, Axios’ reporter corrects the US President and said that the latter is looking at deaths ‘as a proportion of cases’ but the question is about deaths ‘as a proportion of population’ because that is where the US is struggling.

To this, Trump simply said ‘you can not do that’. In the short clip under which millions of Americans have questioned ‘is this even real’, Trump goes on to say the US has cases because of its widespread testing and dismissed reporter’s example of South Korea by saying ‘you don’t know that’ and ‘they have spikes’. He also took out the stats showing the number of coronavirus tests that the countries are conducting and the US is at the top. Trump then says, “that’s a good thing, not a bad thing”. Watch:

.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.”



Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39 — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

Donald Trump wants schools to reopen

As the coronavirus infections in the United States surpassed 4.7 million with over 155,400 deaths, US President Donald Trump talked about reopening the schools yet again on August 4. However, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country, Trump faced severe backlash by the internet users who called him ‘stupid’.

One of the Twitter users even questioned how on one hand, Donald Trump is asking Americans to send their children to school but on the other, he talked about delaying the November presidential elections amid the coronavirus outbreak. While someone noted that ‘maybe 155k deaths are not enough’, other netizen said that Trump should send his youngest son, Barron William Trump to school first.

This came just days after Donald Trump joked about how Dr Anthony Fauci and other medical professional are “highly thought of” but not him. In the coronavirus press briefing on July 28, Donald Trump said that US top infectious disease expert has “got this high approval rating” and questioned why doesn’t he have the same popularity. Then he went on to say “nobody likes me, that’s all”. Trump’s remarks came in the backdrop of plunging approval ratings with majority showcasing disbelief in his handling of COVID-19 pandemic, that too, just months before November elections.

