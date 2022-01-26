Donald Trump Overvalued Cash Holding In 2020 To Elevate Rank On Billionaires' List: Report

As ex-US President Donald Trump continues to remain under the suspicion of tax evasion, the latest Forbes report revealed that he has overvalued his cash holdings during the last year of his presidency.

According to the new valuation drawn from Trump's financial statements released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump had $93 million liquid assets last year, which was "dramatically lower" than his claims. The Forbes assessment comes as James' office is pursuing a complex civil probe into Trump's organisation for alleged fraud and presentation of falsified information to obtain loans and tax breaks.

The cash holdings are just a fraction of his empire, which is based on real estate, golf courses, and brand assets. However, the valuation was reportedly much lower than what he had maintained, the statement by NY AG's office said, as cited by Forbes. As Trump continued his calls to persuade to place him at a higher rank on Forbes billionaire's list, his cash holding reached $93 million in 2020.

The amount was reportedly in the same year when the Trump organisation was seeking to sell off a luxury hotel in Washington when the COVID-19 pandemic tanked business.

The report also chronologically listed Trump's yearly cash holdings. In 2015, the ex-president's cash and security were valued at $302 million when Trump was launching his bid for president. Trump has then claimed his net worth was nearly $9 billion. Apart from one property, shares, bonds, and other "tough-to-value" holdings were valued at $114 million in 2016 while he was running for US President.

However, his assets plummeted to $76 million in 2018 and later rose to $87 million in 2019, Forbes reported, citing financial disclosure of the ex-president to the federal government.

"As of today, I'm at $793 million,' he told the publication, citing a figure that would more than double his holdings from the prior year. Why? 'Because I sell stuff," Forbes quoted ex-President Donald Trump as saying.

Notably, Trump was pointing to the sale of the Miss Universe pageant for nearly $30 million. In addition, Forbes also noted that the valuation nearly tripled as he promptly decided to "sell stuff" after his hotel business was largely impacted by the pandemic. Experts, however, believed that then valuation remained "steady" somewhere at about $300 million.

NY AG office continues probe into Trump organisation

In 2019, the NY Attorney General's office launched a joint investigation with Manhattan District Attorney's office into Trump's organisation after he refused to disclose his tax refunds, citing Presidential benefits. Prosecutor counsels believe that the ex-US president had fraudulently overstated the value of his assets to secure loans and evade tax deductions. However, Trump had accused the feds of being "politically motivated" by Democratic Party.

(Image: AP)