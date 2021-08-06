Former United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, August 5, slammed the US women’s Olympic soccer team after they beat Australia to win the bronze medal. In a statement, Trump said, “If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn't woke, they would have won the Gold medal instead of the Bronze” adding that “Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has."

"They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again," Trump added.

Former US President also singled out the members of the team including the star players Megan Rapinoe calling her “the woman with purple hair” adding that she played “terribly” even though she scored two of the four goals for the United States including a rare corner kick goal known as an “olympico” on Thursday. She is also the US women’s soccer team player that helped the country bag its first gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics. Rapinoe is one of the most open critics of Donald Trump and she has previously endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren during the 2020 Democratic primary.

Trump made similar remark previously

The Former US President had previously also criticised Rapinoe for refusing to visit the White House when he was in office. He also celebrated the US women’s soccer team’s loss to Sweden during a rally in Arizona late last month. At the time, he said, “Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become warped. You become demented. The US women's soccer team is a very good example of what's going on.”

The crowd had cheered for the former US President as he continued, “Earlier this week they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, 3-0, and Americans were happy about it." As per the Business Insider report, Rapinoe has argued that the US women’s soccer team “just didn't have our juice," but said the team found its "joy" and "freedom" during the game on August 5. She said, “Eventually we'll have to do the debrief and figure out why we played five bad games and had one good game in the tournament.”

