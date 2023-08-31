Donald Trump Raises $9.4 Million, Thanks To His Scowling Georgia Mugshot

Former US President Donald Trump raked in a whopping $9.4 million in less than a week since he posed in front of a camera and gave the United States its first-ever presidential mugshot. This brings the total amount he has raised in August to $20 million, according to Fox News Digital.

The mugshot, which features the 77-year-old scowling after surrendering to authorities in Georgia in the 2020 election interference case, became an instant hit on social media. It garnered reactions from business moguls like Elon Musk, and even President Joe Biden.

His campaign used the mugshot to its full advantage, emblazoning it on merchandise. Trump's team sold a total of 36,000 T-shirts, 24,000 coffee mugs, and 8,600 posters featuring Trump's death stare. With this, almost $3 million was made from merchandise alone.

Trump hails his moneymaker mugshot

Celebrating the bittersweet portrait, Trump announced on Tuesday, “Since the moment my mugshot was plastered all over the Internet in a vicious attempt to wrongfully turn me into a criminal, our movement has RAISED $9 MILLION from grassroots patriots like YOU."

“In fact, our campaign recorded its SINGLE GREATEST FUNDRAISING DAY EVER,” he said in a statement released by the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee. As per reports, the money has been specifically “earmarked” for the White House hopeful's political activities.

How have cases against Trump fuelled his campaign?

The money will not be channelled to Trump's legal expenses, even though he continues to be embroiled in cases. While the cases against him can potentially impede his presidential aspirations for next year, Trump has, for the most part, used them to boost his fiery campaign.

Earlier this year, he was indicted in Manhattan over the hush money payments he allegedly gave to adult star Stormy Daniels. His first indictment raked in a $5 million haul in the first 48 hours. In the following months, his campaign claimed to raise $6.6 million after his federal indictment on allegedly hoarding classified records.