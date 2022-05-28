Backing the Republicans who continue to oppose gun restrictions, former US President Donald Trump in his latest address has also rejected the need for tightening gun control rules in the country stating that the Americans need firearms to defend themselves. In addition to that, he also suggested the implementation of better mental health services and school security to evade any future attacks on academic institutions.

Trump's statements came three days after the deadly Texas school shooting incident where 19 students and at least two teachers were killed after an 18-year-old gunman started firing in the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Notably, the attacker possessed a legally-purchased AR-15-style rifle which he used for shooting at the children.

The incident led to a divided opinion between the Democrats and the Republicans who have most of the time called for more efforts to address mental health and to shore up protections at schools, such as enhancing security.

'People need firearms to defend themselves against the evil': Trump

Meanwhile, Trump who was addressing an event of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Houston on Friday referred to the gun massacre at the Texas school and stated that "the existence of evil is no reason to disarm the citizens. Instead, they should possess the arms to defend against evil."

Furthermore, he also claimed that the multiple arms control policies being pushed by the Democratic Party have done nothing to prevent the attack. Supporting his statements, Trump called for the unification of the Republicans and Democrats for ensuring the tightening of the rules in every state and at every level of the government for protecting the children.

"What we need now is a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country," he added.

Notably, the NRA is said to be among the most powerful and influential gun rights organisation in the country and has been rejecting initiatives to prevent mass shootings, including detailed background checks on gun purchases.

Spike in demands for gun-control measures

Following the mass shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Democratic governors and lawmakers across the country have been issuing impassioned pleas for Congress and their own legislatures to pass gun restrictions.

As the shooting has revived the debate over tighter gun restrictions in the United States, President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Uvalde on Sunday to meet with community members and families of the victims.

According to a statement from the White House, "On Sunday, May 29, the President and the First Lady will travel to Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting. This trip will be pooled press. Additional details to follow".

