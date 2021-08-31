As the US flew its last military flight out of Kabul, former US president, Donald Trump, said that never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as was done by President Joe Biden's administration in Afghanistan.

The United States, on Monday, completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, thereby ending the longest war in American history. The withdrawal was completed hours ahead of US President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline to complete the evacuation mission and the Department of Defence announced that the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan was Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, who was the commanding general of the US' 82nd Airborne.

Following the announcement, Trump said, “Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan”.

He added, “In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the USD 85 billion dollars in cost. If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal military force and get it or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible. (sic)”

US withdraws from Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the US suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden has retained Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to carry out the last mile negotiations with the Taliban. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the other hand, announced that the country has now moved its diplomatic operations to Qatar.

Blinken also informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens. In addition, Blinken has informed that the US remains committed to supporting humanitarian aid to the Afghan people through independent organisations, like United Nations agencies and NGOs.

As the US troops left Afghanistan after a 20-year-long military involvement, Taliban fighters across Afghanistan were seen celebrating. The terrorists were seen firing rifle and artillery rounds in the air as a part of celebrations. In addition, many of them were seen inside the Kabul International Airport after the last American aircraft took off from Afghanistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

