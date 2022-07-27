Donald Trump Returns To Washington, Hints At Running For Oval Office In 2024

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday returned to Washington, addressing his fellow Republicans just a few blocks away from the White House. In his keynote speech, Trump not only laid out his 7-point plan to wipe off crimes from American soil but also enlisted a number of policy prescriptions- stopping inflation, safeguarding parental rights, restoring free speech inter alia.

Speaking at America’s First Policy Institutional Summit, he outlined a hardline and harsh criminal justice agenda. The GOP leader reiterated his call for the death penalty for drug dealers. Interestingly, he also lauded authoritarian regimes like China and North Korea for “quick trials”. Trump has been tough on his stance against organised and disorganised crimes throughout his tenure.

Going off script

In many instances, Trump went off the script written for him. The 76-year-old complaint about how transgender athletes were allowed to compete in women’s sports. "Sir, don't say that, it's very controversial," he said his advisers had told him about that line. "It's not written down anywhere, I just said it."

Earlier in the day, Trump’s 2020 running mate and former Vice President of the US Mike Pence gave a speech where he asserted that he wasn’t sure if his policies matched that of his former boss. Pence, who himself is eyeing the Presidential seat, has been using Trump’s fixation with the 2020 elections as one of the key arguments to gain prominence. “Let's focus on the future,” said Pence.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued with his ‘stolen elections’ rhetoric. "I won a second time, did much better the second time," he said of his 2020 re-election effort. "Did a lot better. Very corrupt. We got millions, millions more votes. That's going to be a story for a long time, what a disgrace it was,” he added. On Tuesday, the billionaire entrepreneur, once against, refrained from officially announcing if he’ll run for 2024 polls or now. But, he gave a slight, favourable hint to the crowd cheering “Four Morre years.”

"We may just have to do it again," he said of running for president. "We have to straighten out our country."

(File Image: AP)