Donald Trump Reveals Cost Of Daughter Tiffany's Wedding Ring But Says 'it Is Not As Big'

While many assume that Tiffany Trump’s wedding ring might be huge, the newlywed’s father Donald Trump has clarified that “it is not as big.” The former US President joked about the ring just a day after Tiffany married Michael Boulos, who is from an affluent Lebanese family.

According to Newsweek, Trump made the remark in a feature story about Toni Holt Kramer, the woman who leads The Trumpettes group, which contributed to Trump’s 2015 campaign. The erstwhile president was having a conversation about Kramer with Fox News' Sean Hannity and said that the Trumpettes head is "worth millions of dollars. She's got a ring on her that's worth $25 million; it's 48 carats."

This made one of the other Trumpettes question the former president if his daughter’s wedding ring was similar to Kramer’s. "It is not as big," Trump jokingly said. This isn’t the first time that Trump has offered an inside look into his daughter’s lavish wedding, which was held at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Recently, the 76-year-old revealed in his speech at the Zionist Organization of America’s annual event that he had no fun sporting a tuxedo at the wedding.

Trump talks about the outfit he wore at his daughter's wedding

"I hate putting on a tuxedo. But, in honor of Israel, I decided that I think I should wear a tuxedo tonight," he said, according to The Forward senior political reporter Jacob Kornbluh. Trump attended the gala to be felicitated by the Theodor Herzl Medallion for the steps he took during his presidential tenure to benefit Israel and the Jews. According to Jewish News Syndicate, the ZOA “rarely” hands out the award, but did so because Trump had been the “best friend Israel ever had in the White House.”

Trump’s daughter Tiffany married Michael Boulos on November 11 at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The newlyweds got engaged in 2021 at the White House Rose Garden, where Boulos proposed with a $1.2 million diamond ring, according to a report by People.