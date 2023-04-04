As the former US President braces himself for the arraignment proceedings, Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be indicted on 33 counts. On Tuesday, the twice-impeached 45th president of the United States will stand before a New York Supreme Court judge for his arraignment hearing. The Tuesday hearing is taking place after the New York grand jury voted to indict the business mogul-turned-politician. While the criminal charges against Trump were not made public, the Manhattan jury voted in a case that focused on Trump’s involvement in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Throughout this whole ordeal, the former US President has vehemently denied the allegations. On Monday, the former reality television star who just landed in New York talked about his 33 points of indictment and described the whole ordeal as a “mess”, Sputnik reported.

"D.A. [District Attorney Alvin] BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment. There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!," Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial. Not only did Trump ask for Bragg’s resignation, he also demanded that the Manhattan district attorney should be indicted himself. In the past, Trump has used several harsh words against Bragg and Acting New York Supreme Court Judge, Juan Merchan. After the news of Merchan presiding over the case broke out, Trump also hurled an attack against Merchan on his social media platform. “The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan,” Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial, as per the report by NBC News.

A possible Mugshot?

While in normal circumstances, a person has to get fingerprinted and get his mugshot taken as a part of the arraignment proceedings. However, since then the case involves a former US President, and the situation is far from normal. In the midst of all the chaos, reports are emerging that the former US President might not have his mugshot taken.

On Monday, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said that the mugshot of the former president might not be necessary, "Mugshots are for people so that you recognize who they are. He’s the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country, right now, so there’s no need for that," Habba told a US media outlet, as per the report by Sputnik. Habba also urged authorities to avoid theatrics in this case.