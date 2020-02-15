The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

POTUS Donald Trump Says He Has Legal Right To Act On Criminal Cases

US News

US President Donald Trump has wrote on Twitter that he has legal right to take actions on criminal cases after his attorney general complained on February 15.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald trump

Attorney General William Barr has said on February 14 that US President Donald Trump's tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and open cases make it impossible for him to do his job. Barr commented in an interview to a media outlet just days after his Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors. White House Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump does not care the comments at all and he has the right to publicly offer his opinions.

READ: Trump's 'No 1 On Facebook' Claim Busted: Netizens Remind That Modi And Obama Outrank Him

Trump renews his attack

Barr spoke out after President Trump renewed his attack on the criminal trial of his ex-adviser, Roger Stone. The prosecutors demanded Stone serve a stiff sentence, to which Trump tweeted that it was unfair. Trump did not pay any attention to the Attorney General's plea to stop tweeting on Friday morning.

It is still not clear whether the US President has the authority to direct the Attorney General to open or shut a case. The Justice Department operates without any political intervention since the 1970 Watergate Scandal, according to the reports. 

READ: Would Donald Trump Choose A Gay President For US? Here's The Answer

Trump has previously urged for an investigation into his perceived enemies such as former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe's lawyers announced the justice department has shut its criminal enquiry into whether their client had lied to investigators about leaks to the media on Friday. As per the international media reports, Barr had appointed foreign prosecutors to review the case against another Trump ally, Michael Flynn. 

READ: Trump's Daytona: NASCAR Fans Revved For Presidential Visit

READ: Trump's India Visit Will Be Delightful Spectacle, Utterly Successful: Experts

(With Agency Inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DIGVIJAYA ENTERS FRAY
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL