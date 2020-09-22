Donald Trump Says He Will Nominate Ginsburg Replacement Over The Weekend

US President Donald Trump has said that he is expecting to declare his choice for the Supreme Court on September 25 or September 26 following the funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump also revealed that he had a list of five finalists or “probably four” who will be put for a confirmation vote before the Election Day.

The US President also dismissed the reports of Ginsburg telling her granddaughter that it was her wish to have the replacement justice to be confirmed only after the inauguration of the next president. Donald Trump even attacked the Democratic rivals for generating the report including Rep Adam Schiff and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who was the leading officials in an impeachment probe against the Republican US President.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” Trump said, adding, “I would be more inclined to the second ... But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.”

Trump indicates the candidate will be woman

While offering prayers to the 87-year-old justice despite clashing with her in the past, Donald Trump reportedly told his supporters in Fayetteville, North Carolina that Ginsburg’s “landmark rulings, fierce devotion to justice and her courageous battle against cancer inspire all Americans”. He has previously not only showcased an urgency to fill her seat but also said that his candidate will be a woman.

As per several media reports, the US President has said he would “love to pick” federal appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is known to be conservatives’ favourite. However, Trump then expressed his doubts over receiving the US Senate’s support for the same. Barrett is also among the 20 potential conservative nominees in Trump’s list that he had released earlier this month in an attempt to galvanise his base.

Image/Inputs: AP