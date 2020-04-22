Donald Trump Says He Will Sign Order 'prohibiting Immigration' On April 22

The United States President Donald Trump has said that he will be signing an Executive Order for halting immigration into the country on April 22. Earlier during the press briefing, Trump had revealed his plans to stop issuing green cards for at least 60 days in a bid to favour the America workers who are looking for a job instead of providing it to the ones from abroad. Following his long-time agenda of “America-first”, according to Trump, it would be “wrong and unjust” for US citizens to be laid off by the crisis of coronavirus crisis with “labour flown in from abroad”. Trump added, “we must first take care of the American worker”. Moreover, the US President took on Twitter to say that even without the recent order, the Southern border “is very tight”.

I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today. In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight - including for human trafficking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

‘States are safely coming back’

While being active on social media, the US President also claimed on April 22 that the US states are "coming back", implying that the regions will be open for businesses again. This comes despite the fact that many officials have warned the Trump government for resuming businesses "too soon" in the country while the coronavirus cases continue to spike. As of April 22, US has recorded 819,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases with at least 45,343 fatalities. In the same tweet, the US President claimed the government will prioritise the health of elderly people, except himself.

States are safely coming back. Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever...WE LOVE YOU ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

