Donald Trump Says He Will Turn Himself In On Thursday At Fulton County Jail In Atlanta

Ex-US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, August 22 said that he will turn himself in on Thursday at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said that he would surrender this week. “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in the American History,” former Republican President of the United States wrote.

“In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,’ but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump wrote in the fiery post.

Pretrial release terms ban Trump from intimidating witnesses or co-defendants

District Attorney Fani Willis, who charged Trump with Georgia’s racketeering and corrupt organizations statutes, and for attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, gave Trump and his 18 co-conspirators until Friday to turn himself in. Fulton County district attorney’s office set Trump’s bond at $200,000. Trump's closest aides including his attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former law professor John Eastman also face criminal charges.

The former US President was indicted by the Fulton County grand jury on Aug. 14. The pretrial release terms ban him from making any intimidation attempt on his witnesses or co-defendants either in person or online. He has also forbidden any communication with the witnesses in the federal election subversion case.

“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," according to the order signed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. “The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," it adds.

Attorneys of the 2024 presidential candidate Trump have requested the US federal judge to put off the Washington trial until 2026. But the Special counsel Jack Smith’s team is set to counter Trump team’s request. The final decision will be made by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan who is expected to announce a tentative trial date during an Aug. 28 court hearing.