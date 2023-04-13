Donald Trump Says He Won't Drop Out Of 2024 US Presidential Race For Any Legal Reason

Former US President Donald Trump has stated that he has no intention of dropping out of the presidential race for any legal reason, according to Fox News. When asked if there was any legal challenge that could persuade him to withdraw from the White House race, Trump responded, "No, I'd never drop - it's not my thing. I wouldn't do it." Trump made these remarks during an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

Trump was called to appear in person at Manhattan court earlier this month, with the next hearing scheduled for December 4. The ex-US President pleaded not guilty to the 34 criminal charges against him. After leaving the courtroom, Trump departed the building and entered his motorcade parked outside. The indictment against Trump alleges his involvement in a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.

Trump allegedly paid hush-money

According to news reports, prosecutors have alleged that former President Donald Trump engaged in a hush-money scheme to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election by making payments to women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with him. Few days ago, Trump surrendered to authorities at a court in Lower Manhattan in anticipation of his arraignment. As he arrived at the court, Trump posted a cryptic message on social media, describing the experience as "SURREAL" and expressing disbelief that he was being arrested, stating, "Can't believe this is happening in America".

During an interview with the Fox News host, Trump also commented on whether President Joe Biden would remain in the race. He stated, "look, I watch him just like you do, and I think it's almost inappropriate for me to say it. But I deal with other people, I don't see how it's possible."