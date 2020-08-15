Donald Trump Says He's 'done More For Women Than Any President In History'

Ahead of the US Elections 2020 while struggling to shoot up his approval ratings, US President Donald Trump has claimed that he has done most for the women ‘than any President in the history’. Before the country celebrates the 100th Anniversary of women’s voting rights, Trump took to Twitter on August 14 and suggested that the government “should build a beautiful statue” in Washington to pay respects to several brave female leaders who made it possible in the United States.

This also came in the backdrop of his roval, democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden announcing first Black woman as his running mate, Kamala Harris. Biden’s historic announcement not only drastically increased his campaign funding but also spiked his favourability. Meanwhile, Trump said that Congress should send him the HR 473 to make the building of statues possible in the country. According to the Republican US President, it would “inspire all women to continue being bold and brave in achieving their dreams”.

I have done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY! As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of women’s voting rights, we should build a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

Donald Trump on black community

Not long ago, Donald Trump pulled off a similar claim when the protests against racial unjust in the country were in full swing. Earlier, he has said that “it’s a shame” he even has to ask for the black community to support his reelection in 2020. Trump not only said that he “did more for the black population” than any other US President after Abraham Lincon but said that the entire community should say ‘we love Trump’.

According to him, he has been one of the most supportive US Presidents for the black community and “nobody is even close”. Moreover, Donald Trump showed optimism on receiving support from “great people in the country” including African Americans in the November elections and said, “we’ll soon find out”.

My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed Opportunity Zones with @SenatorTimScott, guaranteed funding for HBCU’s, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

