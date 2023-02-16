Donald Trump Says Nicola Sturgeon Symbolises Everything Wrong With Identity Politics

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, following her unexpected resignation as head of the devolved region, as per a report from Sputnik. Sturgeon, who has been a prominent figure in Scottish politics for over eight years, made the announcement on Wednesday, leaving journalists and politicians in a state of surprise.

During a press conference that lasted almost an hour, Sturgeon spoke highly of her accomplishments in office, and refuted claims that her decision to step down was linked to a series of scandals and fiascos, or to a potential police investigation into the alleged misuse of £600,000 raised from supporters to fund a new bid for independence from the UK.

Despite months of opposition from political rivals over failed infrastructure projects and gender identity policies that placed male sex offenders in a women's prison, Nicola Sturgeon's resignation announcement was met with tributes from her opponents. However, former US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social networking platform to express his disdain for the Scottish First Minister, labeling her a "failed woke extremist" and rejoicing in her departure with the phrase "good riddance".

Trump calls Sturgeon a "crazed leftist"

"This crazed leftist symbolizes everything wrong with identity politics. Sturgeon thought it was OK to put a biological man in a women’s prison," Trump wrote. "And if that wasn’t bad enough, Sturgeon fought for a 'Gender Recognition Reform Bill' that would have allowed 16-year-old children to change their gender without medical advice," he continued. This Bill was criticised quite heavily in the UK as well.

Former President Donald Trump's disdain for Nicola Sturgeon appears to have extended beyond political differences, as he revealed a more personal grievance stemming from his business interests in Scotland. Trump said Sturgeon had made his job much more challenging when he was constructing what he called the "greatest Golf properties in the World in Scotland". He went on to proclaim that the people of Scotland are now "much better off" without Sturgeon in office.

Sturgeon's political career

Nicola Sturgeon is a Scottish politician who has served as the First Minister of Scotland since 2014. She was born on July 19, 1970, in Irvine, Ayrshire, Scotland. Sturgeon grew up in Prestwick, South Ayrshire, and attended Dreghorn Primary School and Greenwood Academy before going on to study law at the University of Glasgow.

Sturgeon's political career began at the age of 16 when she joined the Scottish National Party (SNP). She became a member of the party's National Executive Committee in 1993, and in 1999 she was elected to the newly created Scottish Parliament as a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Glasgow Govan.

In 2004, Sturgeon was elected as SNP's Deputy Leader, and in 2007, she became the party's first female leader. Under her leadership, the SNP gained a majority in the Scottish Parliament in 2011, and Sturgeon was appointed Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Investment, and Cities.

Following the resignation of Alex Salmond as First Minister of Scotland in 2014, Sturgeon was elected as his successor, becoming the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected as First Minister in 2016 and 2021, and has led the Scottish Government through a number of significant events, including the Brexit referendum and the COVID-19 pandemic.Throughout her career, Sturgeon has been a vocal advocate for Scottish independence, and has led the SNP's campaign for a second independence referendum.