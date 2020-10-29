Donald Trump Says Philadelphia 'ransacked By Violent Mobs Of Biden Supporters'

On October 28, US President Donald Trump blamed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia. While he called on the democrats to crackdown on the rioting, the US President condemned Biden for not sufficiently denouncing the attack. Further, Trump called the police shooting a “terrible event” as he spoke with the reporters according to ABC9 broadcaster US.

Trump accused the Philadelphia mayor, saying, whoever it is that allowed the people to riot and loot the streets and didn’t stop them has done “a horrible thing,” adding “I saw the event”. Further, he said at the press conference that everybody witnessed the event as it was on television. “It was a terrible event. I guess that's being looked at very strongly,” Trump said. “We have the federal government looking at it also. But the rioting in Philadelphia has to stop. They have to stop it.” Further, suggesting that the National Guard must be deployed within the state in order to help the police, Trump said they [democrats] should do something. “You can't let that go again. A Democrat-run state, a Democrat-run city,” Trump continued. He said, the Republican-run regions “didn’t have such issues”.

[Sharif Proctor lifts his hands up in front of the police line during a protest in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. Credit: AP]

[A police officer lies on the ground before being loaded into an ambulance on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia. Credit: AP]

[People gather in protest in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. Credit: AP]

[Police charge at a crowd along 52nd Street in West Philadelphia. Credit: AP]

Read: Biden Takes Campaign Pause For Virus Briefing

Read: Joe Biden And Former 'SLOTUS' Jill Biden Cast Their Votes In Delaware

National Guards mobilized

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania National Guards were mobilized to Philadelphia amidst the civil unrest. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, activated the Guard to bring the situation under control as protests broke out after a 27-year-old Black man who has been accused of a knife attack was shot down by the police. Violent unrests have injured close to 30 officers and led to dozens of arrests according to sources of Associated Press. The officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon, police spokesperson Tanya Little told AP.

At the direction of Governor Tom Wolf and @PEMAHQ, the @PANationalGuard is mobilizing several hundred members in support of the @PhilaOEM to assist local agencies in protecting life, property & the right to assemble & protest.



Full statement here: https://t.co/nrSJxGnE0o — PA National Guard (@PANationalGuard) October 28, 2020

The police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr, a Black man, father, and husband with a mental health condition, in Philadelphia this week shows why we must end the use of police to respond to people experiencing mental health crises. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/hHtSWQgn3c pic.twitter.com/at4U6qB0BG — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on Hoe Biden, Trump said, “This is a group [rioters] that he supports. He doesn't want to condemn them.” "I saw that he doesn't want to condemn them. You have to condemn, you have to be strong. You can't have chaos like that. And he'll be very, very weak,” Trump said. While Biden told US reporters that there was “no excuse” for looting and rioting, Trump accused him, saying, “Joe’s all talk and no action. You got to have some action.”

Mass looting has broken out in Philadelphia as Black Lives Matter activists take to the streets to protest the shooting death of a man who charged at police officers with a knife. pic.twitter.com/Aj9IN47Rx8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2020

Read: Crowd Chants 'lock Him Up' As Trump Slams Biden

Read: Trump Paints Apocalyptic Portrait Of Life In US Under Biden