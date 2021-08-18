Donald Trump Says Taliban Has Been 'fighting For A 1000 Years', Calls Them 'good Fighters'

After Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday, Former US President Donald Trump strongly condemned his successor Joe Biden over the devastating situation unfolding in Afghanistan. In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump said that Biden has humiliated the United States more than any other President in history. However, his other remarks caused a stir on social media as he stated that the Taliban has been “fighting for a thousand years.” The insurgent group was formed in 1994.

Even though the former US President initially said that “history knows that they are very brutal,” he went to what appeared as him praising the extremists as “good fighters” before adding that they have been fighting for a thousand years. The small snippet of Trump’s television appearance has gone viral.

While several netizens joked about the remarks, others educated the former US President that the Taliban which means “students” in the Pashto language emerged in Kandahar in 1994, which is 27 years ago. One of the Twitter users said, “I’ve never felt so old. I didn’t realize it’s been nearly 1000 years since I graduated from high school.”

Trump claims that the Taliban, which formed in 1994, has been "fighting for a thousand years" pic.twitter.com/Es8T7bf29b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2021

‘It’s terrible for the country’

Trump also said that Biden’s withdrawal of US troops from war-torn country explicitly eclipsed the fellow Democrat Jimmy Carter’s Iran Hostage crisis in 1979. He told Fox News, “It is a terrible time for our country. I don't think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don't know what you call it – a military defeat or a psychological defeat, there has never been anything like what's happened here: You can go back to Jimmy Carter with the hostages.”

Trump, who spoke after Biden appeared to pin the blame on the chaotic removal of US troops from Afghanistan saying he acquired the presidency when the US-Taliban deal was already signed, said that he told the insurgents that America would retaliate if its citizens are hurt. The former US President said, “I told him [Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar] upfront … 'let me just tell you right now that if anything happens to Americans or anybody else or if you ever come over to our land, we will hit you with a force that no country has ever been hit with before. A force so great to that you won't even believe it.'"

IMAGE: AP