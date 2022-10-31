Trump Says He'd Get 'electric Chair' If He Faced Charges Like Hunter, Calls US 'evil'

Former US President Donald Trump has suggested that current President Joe Biden deserves the 'electric chair' and has claimed that the United States is becoming 'evil and crooked' under the latter. Donald Trump was making the comments in the context of corruption allegations against Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Trump suggested that if he faced similar corruption allegations, he'd be on the 'electric chair', as per a report on Newsweek.

"The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they've got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil - We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!" said the former president on his social media platform the Truth Social.

Corruption allegations against Joe Biden have existed for quite some time but they grew louder after Hunter Biden's laptop was discovered. Trump's statements come at a time when the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has charged his organisation with nine counts of tax fraud, falsification of business records, and conspiracy. The former President has not been personally charged and his organisation has pleaded not guilty. The accusation against his organisation is that it committed tax fraud between the years 2005 and 2021.

Trump claims case against his organisation is 'politically motivated'

The charges against his organisation have been introduced just before the US midterm elections and Trump believes it is being done to undermine him. "There has not been such a case (Criminal) brought in the United States before, handcuffs for the Executive, and all. Democrat 'Peekaboo' James is also happening just before the Election, a NO NO. Disgraceful!!!" wrote Trump in a separate post on his social media platform.

Trump's essential point is that the crimes Hunter Biden and Joe Biden are getting away with reveal double standards in the application of law in the US. Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018 for potential violation of money laundering laws, as per a report from BBC. Hunter Biden's ex-wife has accused him of "spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations) while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills".