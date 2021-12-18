Donald Trump Says US Jews 'don't Care About Israel', Draws Flak From American Jewish Cong

Former President of the United States Donald Trump accused many American Jews of not liking Israel, else they would have voted for him. Trump made the remarks while speaking to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid earlier this year. Excerpts from the interview were broadcasted on Thursday on the Unholy Podcast, hosted by Yonit Levi of Israel's Channel 12 news and Jonathan Freeland of The Guardian.

"It used to be in a digital hand absolute power over Congress and today I think it's the exact opposite. The Jewish people in the United States either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel. There are people in the country that a Jewish who no longer love Israel," Trump said in the interview, as quoted by CNBC broadcaster.

Furious over the results of the presidential elections of 2020, Trump then frequently made assertions accusing American Jews of "ungratefulness" even after his support to Israel. "I'll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than Jews in this country," Trump continued, as he reportedly received strong backing from white evangelical voters in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. As per CNBC, American Jews in the said votes were more inclined towards Democratic nominees- namely Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in 2016 and 2020, respectively. Similarly, Muslims, Buddhists and Hindu also rendered support to Biden over Trump, as per poll data. In a prominent jibe, Trump also lambasted a notable US-based publication, publicly denouncing the entrepreneurs.

"I mean look at The New York Times, The New York Times hates Israel, hates them. Jewish people that run the New York Times. I mean the Sulzberger family," Trump was quoted, as saying in the podcast, by Time of Israel.

It is pertinent to mention that Trump's remarks come as he is considered for another run for the White House in 2024. Meanwhile, he has continued to allege that 2020 polls were "illegal" and rigged against him, of which there is no probative proof.

'Enough'! : Trump draws a rebuke from American Jewish Congress

The American Jewish Congress widely lambasted the ex-US president for stirring up "radioactive antisemitic tropes" with his remarks. Taking to Twitter, the organisation wrote "Why is Mr. Trump once again fuelling dangerous stereotypes about Jews?" They also added that past support to Israel doesn't "give him license" to peddle unfounded conclusions about the "unbreakable" ties that bind American Jews to Israel. Meanwhile, The Times has refused to comment on Trump's remarks. Notably, his statements come even after his daughter Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner.

(Image: AP)