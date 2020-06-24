Donald Trump Says US-Mexico Border Wall 'stopped COVID-19' As Cases Continue To Spike

US President Donald Trump has said on June 23 that the US-Mexico border wall “stopped everything” including the coronavirus on his visit to the site. As US has already recorded over 2.3 million cases of COVID-19 with more than 121,200 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University, Trump credited the new wall for not only halting undocumented immigration but also the COVID-19. According to international media reports, the US President’s move of visiting the virus was meant to redirect the subject to an issue that will ensure his reelection in November.

Donald Trump even met with Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey and the Border patrol officials and boasted that the US border ‘has never been more secure’. After visiting the US-Mexico border that according to him 'stopped COVID-19', the US President even addressed a group of young Republicans at a Pheinix megachurch in an event called ‘Students for Trump’. At packed Dream City Church, Trump hailed the “patriotic young Americans who stand up tall for America and refuse to kneel to the radical left.”

“You are the courageous warriors standing in the way of what they want to do and their goals,” Donald Trump said. “They hate our history. They hate our values, and they hate everything we prize as Americans.”

'I don't kid'

US President's visit to border wall came after he clarified that he was not joking when he told the rally visitors in Tulsa that he asked his staff to slow down on coronavirus testing. Trump said, “I don’t kid” to a reporter on June 22 after senior members of his own administration had claimed that the US President was kidding and the comment was made in jest. Donald Trump had said on June 20 in Oklahoma at his first rally since the COVID-19 pandemic that he asked his staff to “slow the testing down, please” because more testing of the novel coronavirus leads to more number of cases in the country and “it sounds bad”.

Inputs: AP