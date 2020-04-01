Donald Trump Says US Planning To Ban Travel From Brazil Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, United States President Donald Trump is “absolutely looking at a ban” on travel from Latin America’s biggest country, Brazil. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to dismiss the threat of the pandemic as “just flu” and is doubting his won country’s death toll, Trump at a White House briefing on March 31 confirmed that he is strongly considering to stop travel from Brazil. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 infections in the US spiked to 4,055 with at least 188,578 confirmed cases as of April 1.

While Brazil has reported 5,812 cases of coronavirus and 202 casualties, Bolsonaro has been questioning the need for strict measures leading to a feud between the governors in the country. Trump, on the other hand, has already banned travel from major US economic partners including China and the European Union in a bid to stem the drastic spread of the fatal virus. Brazilian President has been motivating his country’s citizens to continue to work and is actively promoting his belief by saying that people should face coronavirus “like a man, not a boy”.

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/CurosT0chF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2020

30-day guidelines for Americans

To further ramp-up the precautionary measures in the wake of the pandemic, Trump issued a set of guidelines to be followed for 30 days to slow the spread of COVID-19. In a bid to combat what US President has called the “invisible enemy” and the number of deaths caused by the pathogen as “incredible”, he has now advised measures like staying at home, keeping children and older people safe.

Trump said, “The peak of this virus' death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. We must stay the course and keep following the guidelines. Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won."

