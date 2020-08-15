Donald Trump Says Whistleblower Edward Snowden Is 'not Being Treated Fairly': Report

US President Donald Trump, in a recent interview, said that the whistleblower who leaked confidential files of American security, Edward Snowden is ‘not being treated fairly’. According to New York Post report, Donald Trump said that he has been hearing from ‘a lot’ from people that the former National Security Agency contractor who is now living in Russia, is being subjected to unjust treatment. He said, “I mean, I hear that” even though it was Snowden’s leaks in June 2013 that had led to a huge scandal in America over the extent and scope of the country’s surveillance of its citizens along with people abroad.

Trump also went on to acknowledge that he does not know Snowden and has never met him but “many people are on his side”. However, this comes years after the US President reportedly himself deemed the whistleblower as “traitor” worthy of execution. The petition to pardon Snowden was started back in 2016 when the US President was Barack Obama and the current Republican leader of the United States is known to have pardoning or commuting the sentences of many controversial individuals including Roger Stone, Joe Arpaio.

Recent comments by Donald Trump, have now triggered a fresh wave to the speculation of Edward Snowden being pardoned. The campaign in favour of 37-year-old was organised by the American Civil Liberties Union, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International that included a petition signed by many renowned celebrities.

Who is Edward Snowden?

Edward Snowden, currently living in Russia had 'leaked' classified documents that disclosed the government's secret surveilling programs in June 2013. Reportedly, the 29-year old downloaded up to 1.5 million files before leaving the US to flying to Hong Kong. Edward hasn't gone back to his home since then. In an interview last year, he also admitted that he would love to go to the United States if he gets a fair trial.

As opposed to Edward's home country, the US, many civil rights activists see him as a hero. The Whistleblower also said that as much as he would love to go back home, he is doubtful about being subjected to a fair trial. The data that was leaked by him, included the numbers, phone calls, emails and internet activity of American citizens on the name of national security. The US officials believe that his disclosures have caused huge damage to national security.

