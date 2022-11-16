Donald Trump Set To Make ' Very Big Announcement' From Mar-a-Lago; All You Need To Know

Former US President Donald Trump, who was ousted from power in 2020 following deadly violence at Capitol, is set to make a “special announcement” at 7.30 IST on Tuesday. According to multiple media reports, Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, despite a frustrating performance in midterm elections. It is expected that he would formally announce his planning at 9 pm from his club in Palm Beach. “Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Trump wrote on his social media network on Monday.

However, the path is not straightforward for the former President as several top Republicans believe his desperate action could fire. Several Trump supporters and his critics suggested Trump wait until the Georgia Senate runoff takes place. As of now, the GOP lost the Senate-- an upper chamber of the United States Congress-- and is expected to control the House only by a narrow margin. According to a report by The Independent, Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, claimed that Trump has confirmed his upcoming plan and added he will definitely run for the next presidential elections. According to a former Trump advisor, more than 1,000 notable people are expected to attend the event and more than 250 cameras have requested access.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement," said Miller.

Several top Republicans criticise Trump's desperate move

Meanwhile, the governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, criticised the ex-US president for his desperate action and said he would have waited for Georgia's election results and said he does not understand the current scenario. “He stands to potentially muck up the opportunity for Herschel Walker to win in Georgia in his runoff, " The Hill quoted Sununu as saying. “I think what the former president doesn’t understand is if he announces … he’s not going to keep anyone out of the race,” he added. He also raised concern over the ongoing investigation of his earlier "criminal" proceedings and the most recent- Mar-a-Lago raid.

Some want Ron DeSantis to run for the Presidential 2024 elections

Moreover, some Republicans want the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who cruised to reelection last week and is now being urged by many in his party to run for president as well. Trump has already begun to lash out at DeSantis publicly and on Tuesday, the Florida governor responded, dismissing the criticism as “noise.” “At the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night,” DeSantis told reporters. However, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump said she believes DeSantis should wait until 2028 to run for president as he is young and "there will be a lot of opportunity for him in the future to run for president".

