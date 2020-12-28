Donald Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief & Govt Funding Bill After Delay, Averts Shutdown

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package after days of delays and avoid a federal government shutdown. The bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

'I am signing this bill to...

According to the Associated Press, Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night that spoke of his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief for including only $600 checks to most Americans instead of the $2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected. He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large.

But Trump’s eleventh-hour objections created turmoil because lawmakers had thought he was supportive of the bill, which had been negotiated for months with White House input. "I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed," Trump said in the statement.

While Trump insisted he would send Congress “a redlined version” with items to be removed under the rescission process, those are merely suggestions to Congress. The bill, as signed, would not necessarily be changed. "I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more," he said.

After months of wrangling, Republicans and Democrats agreed to the package last weekend, with the support of the White House. Media reports stated that Trump, who hands over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, did not object to terms of the deal before Congress voted it through on Monday night. But since then he has complained that the bill gives too much money to special interests, cultural projects and foreign aid, while its one-time $600 stimulus checks to millions of struggling Americans were too small.

Accusing Donald Trump of "abdicating responsibility", US President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday pressed the outgoing President to immediately sign the COVID-19 relief bill. "It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don't know if they'll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump's refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority," Biden said in a statement.

