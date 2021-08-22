Donald Trump Slams Biden Over US' Hasty Afghan Withdrawal: 'You Had To Just Follow A Plan'

As part of his “Save America” campaign, former US President Donald Trump on Saturday, slammed his successor Joe Biden for US troops' shambolic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Stating that US was getting out of the war-torn nation 'with the opposite of honour', he rued the Biden administration for not implementing his plan for withdrawal. Trump is campaigning in Cullman, Alabama to gain support for Mo Brooks’ Senate seat poll run.

Trump: 'All Joe Biden had to do was follow a plan'

Speaking at the rally on Saturday, he said, "We should have gotten out with honour instead we got out with the opposite of honour. Since my administration began negotiations on peace last year, not a single American was killed in combat in Afghanistan. This person who is running our country made a horrific decision of taking our powerful military. We may be forced to go in and we may not be forced out. All Joe Biden had to do was follow a plan."

Adding to his tirade, he said, "COVID cases are rising. That is tougher than the Taliban. Imagine if I was President and COVID cases were rising. It wouldn't be. We gave Biden administration 3 vaccines to finish the virus". Trump has sought Biden's resignation over the chaos.

A day before, Trump had pitched the bizarre idea that America should have bombed "the bases into smithereens" and then evacuated American troops. In a statement released on his website, Trump said, "First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY. No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!". Boasting about his capability, he added, "The Taliban knew I would rain down fire and fury if any American personnel or interests were harmed, the likes of which have never been seen."

Biden defends hasty US withdrawal

Addressing the world on US' hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden on Monday, said that while the decision to withdraw was hard, it was the right one for America. Stating that the US could not anticipate the rapid fall of the government, he said there is 'never a good time to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan. Blaming the Afghan troops, he stated that the US spent trillions of dollars in equipping them but they did not fight for their country.

"I am President of the US and the buck stops with me. I am saddened by the facts the world now faces, but that the decision was the correct one for America. Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building. Our only interest was preventing any attacks on our homeland," said Biden. Already 10 people have been killed at Kabul airport as Afghans attempt to flee their home country amid US troop withdrawal. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday and are currently in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for 'peaceful transition' of power.