Donald Trump Steers Millions Of Dollars In 'unwitting' Donations From Supporters: Report

Former US President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign used pre-checked boxes and obscure design on fundraising emails to wring millions of dollars out of ‘unwitting’ supporters. This further detonated a “money bomb” that allowed the Republican to chase his reelection bid against then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the closing months of the race. The ‘money bomb’ tactic pursued by Trump’s campaign and a for-profit company WinRed was revealed in a report by the New York Times on April 3.

Even though the practice is legal in election campaigns, Ira Rheingold, executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates, told the paper it was “unfair, unethical and inappropriate”. The paper quoted another expert and said such “dark pattern” digital marketing “should be in textbooks of what you shouldn’t do” in politics. The “money bomb” did not fetch Trump a favourable result and lost the electoral college votes by 306 to 332 and lost the popular vote by more than 7 million ballots.

Donations helped Trump after election

Irrespective of the US Election 2020 outcome, NYT said that the recurring donations “swelled” trump’s treasury in September and October especially when his finances were slipping out. Through the “money bomb”, the former US President was able to use “tens of millions of dollars he raised after the election” veiling it as fighting the baseless voter frauds “to help cover the refunds he owed.”

Months after the outcome, Trump still claims that his defeat was caused by massive electoral fraud even though a succession of court cases concluded otherwise. Now, since he escaped conviction in the second historic impeachment trial for inciting the January 6 insurrection, the former US President is free to run for the office again and he has indicated several times that he would. So, he now continues to seek donations, leading to friction with his party mates.

Times reported that refunds to donors are not unusual but they can be made when the individuals give more than the legal limit. The report further said that at the end of last year after Trump lost, the Biden campaign and Democratic bodies made 37,000 online refunds worth $5.6 million. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee made over 530,000 refunds, returning $64.3 million.

“In effect,” the Times wrote, “the money that Mr Trump eventually had to refund amounted to an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 race.”

Image Credits: AP