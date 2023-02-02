Donald Trump Struggling To Raise Funds For His 2024 Presidential Campaign: Reports

Former US President Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 Presidential election has faced a shortage of funds, according to sources who obtained end-of-year financial figures. Trump, who is known for being a top fundraiser for the GOP, raised about $9.5 million in the last six weeks of the year through his campaign and a joint fundraising committee. The information was given to NBC News before the release of Trump's first campaign finance report on Tuesday. The GOP sources mentioned in the report attribute the shortage of funds to several factors, such as the timing of his campaign launch following a difficult midterm election, donor fatigue, and his upcoming ban from Facebook.

In an indication that former US President Trump realizes the need to raise more funds for his competitive GOP primary campaign, he has reportedly enlarged his digital fundraising team by hiring Campaign Inbox to appeal to small-dollar donors. According to campaign officials, Trump intends to use the start of this year to construct his campaign infrastructure and increase his presence in early primary states. Thus far, he has yet to initiate a conventional direct mail fundraising operation, which has a proven track record for collecting substantial contributions from small donors.

Factors which impacted Trump's fundraising campaign

Additionally, his early fundraising has been restricted by his Facebook ban, which was imposed for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. However, Facebook has stated that the ban will be lifted, so that is good news for fundraisers in his team. Donald Trump's announcement of his campaign just after the midterm elections - a period of sluggish fundraising for candidates of all political affiliations - hindered his fundraising efforts.

Eric Wilson, a Republican digital fundraising consultant who is not connected to the campaign, stated to NBC that besides announcing at a poor time for fundraising, Trump started seeking funds while Republicans were blaming each other for the disappointing midterm elections, with some blaming the former president. According to Wilson, "if you want a large boost in fundraising when announcing your campaign, you shouldn't do it right after an election when your donors are exhausted from constant fundraising requests and you don't have a good track record to show for it".

This was the case for President Trump, as his affiliated entities raised more before he announced his presidential campaign ($11.8 million from October 1 until November 15) than after his announcement ($9.5 million from November 15 until the end of the year). It remains to be seen how successful Trump will be in shoring up his fundraising campaign.