Donald Trump Talks About Problem Of Flushing Toilets '15 Times'

United States President Donald Trump said that he is now taking an aim at the problem of US toilets that require flushing nearly '10 times, 15 times'. During a White House gathering on December 6, Trump reportedly spoke in a voice with a level of detail which suggested the importance he was giving to the issue. It was during the high-level meeting that the US President said that the government is 'looking very strongly' at the water pressure troubles in the bathrooms.

Water pressure problem

Trump even made remarks on senior officials and the entrepreneurs who were invited to the gathering and majorly discussed the plumbing issues. He goes on to say that whenever a faucet is opened or a person tries to take a shower, either there's no water or it comes 'dripping out'. While elaborating on the declining water pressure, Trump paints an unusual picture for the members in the meeting and declared that people have to flush toilets nearly 15 times, as opposed to just one.

The US President also informed on Friday that he had instructed the federal environmental authority known as EPA to loosen its regulations on water use. Trump believes that desert areas require water conservation but 'for the most part' there are several states who receive rain regularly but 'do not know what to do with it'. During the same meeting, Trump also renewed his criticism of 'energy-saving light bulbs' which give an 'orange look' to things. US President goes on to say that he will have to get the bulbs changed in the rooms where he is present, because 'he does not want an orange look'.

All the issues registered in the high-level gathering including water pressure in the nation and orange bulbs at the White House seemed unusual while the Democrats have started the process of drafting impeachment charges against Trump. He did not talk about the impeachment proceedings in the meeting which are only being acknowledged by him on Twitter where he called the entire process as a 'hoax' and 'sham'. However, the US President has ordered a federal review for water efficiency standards in the bathroom fixtures. On the other hand, Trump who portrays himself as an environmentalist has been reportedly criticised for weakening the regulations that conserver resources and fight climate change.

(With agency inputs)