US Supreme Court Allows District Court To Expedite Trump Tax Returns Subpoena Order

The United States Supreme Court on Friday gave a green signal to the Manhattan district attorney's request to expedite its recent decision rejecting President Trump's claims of absolute immunity from a subpoena for eight years of tax returns. Although the court ruled last week that the President does not have absolute immunity against a state grand jury investigation, it allowed Trump to file additional appeals to block the subpoenas for the tax returns.

Decision to go into effect immediately

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the decision to go into effect immediately. It usually takes nearly 25 days to a month for the Supreme Court judgement, delaying the resumption of the lawsuit at the lower courts, the district attorney asked for that time to be cut short and the president's legal team also agreed to it. This SC order will now allow to fast-track the following proceedings at the district court level.

READ | Navy Conducts Drills In Andaman & Nicobar Signalling China To Steer Clear Of Indo-Pacific

READ | Kangana Ranaut Vouches To 'return Padma Shri' If She Can't Prove Claims In Sushant's Case

The decision by Supreme Court comes after the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to immediately expedite to lower federal courts, its recent ruling that President Donald Trump is not broadly immune from subpoenas over tax returns, Vance Jr. appeal to the Supreme Court rung an alarm that a delay from the Supreme Court could thwart the filing of possible criminal charges.

However, with the Supreme Court allowing Trump to challenge the subpoena on other grounds, Trump's legal team has said that they will challenge the subpoena by filing an amended complaint. Trump's legal team has until July 27 to raise their new legal challenges to the subpoena. To this, the district attorney lawyers have accused Trump of delaying the case.

READ | Pakistan Makes Another Failed Attempt To Rake Up Kashmir At UN High-Level Session

READ | Centre To Send Expert Team To Review Grim COVID Situation In Bihar, Low Testing Rate