Donald Trump To Face Questions By New York Attorney General's Office In Civil Lawsuit

In the latest development in the civil investigation into former US President Donald Trump and his family's real estate business, he will face questioning from the New York State attorney general’s office this week. A day after the FBI raided Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, it was reported that the former US President will be sitting down with attorneys for Letitia James’ Office at an undisclosed location agreed by both parties for a closed-door questioning, according to Fox News.

Trump had sat for multiple depositions over several years but it is to note that he fought for several months to avoid testimony in the civil case which could potentially shape his future along with his family’s real estate business, Trump Organisation. According to the report, Trump will be questioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office as early as Wednesday, but it is unclear if he will be willing to answer all the questions that lawyers ask.

Donald Trump is the last family member to be deposed. Earlier, his children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr were deposed. All three depositions were expected to take place last month, as per the report. However, the former US President’s lawyers had requested a delay in the wake of his ex-wife Ivana Trump’s death on July 14.

NY AG's probe adds on to Manhattan AG's criminal lawsuit

James’ Office had been conducting a civil investigation into the Trump Organisation to find out if the former US President and his company improperly inflated the value of assets on financial statements in order to obtain loans and tax benefits. New York Attorney General’s looking into the financial dealings of Trump and his company that could have been potentially fraudulent include properties such as his Seven Springs in Westchester, New York, 40 Wall Street, and his residence at Trump Tower in New York City.

Last April, NY AG’s lawyer Kevin Wallace said in court that the office “would likely need to bring some kind of enforcement action in the near future”. Trump has rejected allegations and called the probe a “witch hunt”. In addition to a civil lawsuit by New York AG, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the Trump Organisation's financial dealings.

Image: AP