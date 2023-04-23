Donald Trump To Make Irish Pilgrimage: Following Biden's Lead With Visit Next Month

Next month, the ex-US President Donald Trump plans to visit Ireland, just weeks after his successor Joe Biden's four-day visit. With rumors of a potential 2024 rematch, the two former election rivals could cross paths once again, reported Irish media.

Former US President Bill Clinton also made a significant appearance in neighbouring Northern Ireland for the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement Conference.

Trump has owned Trump International Hotel & Golf Links located in Co Clare's Doonbeg in Ireland since 2014, and sources reveal that the resort anticipates a visit from the 76-year-old, who will be landing at Shannon Airport on May 3.

In 2019, during his tenure as President of the United States, Donald Trump visited Ireland. Despite some protests, Trump and his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., were warmly received in Doonbeg during his previous visit to Ireland in 2019.

However, Trump is currently facing legal proceedings in the US, as he has pleaded not guilty to allegations of falsifying business records to conceal damaging information before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump spent $3.6 million on his last two-day visit to Ireland

In June 2019, President Donald Trump stayed for two nights in Ireland following his three-day state visit to the UK. His decision to skip the country's capital, Dublin, and stay at his golf resort in Doonbeg raised eyebrows. Trump's frequent visits to his golf courses have been a source of ethical concerns, as they come at a high cost to taxpayers and serve as a promotional platform for his personal brand.

The Huffington Post uncovered that the US State Department had applied for contracts weeks prior to Trump's travels to cover expenses that included $1,023,940 for car and limo rentals, $10,866 for temporary phone line installations, and $16,325 for golf cart rentals for the Secret Service agents who were protecting Trump on the golf course. In total, these contracts amounted to $1.5 million.

While the costs were consistent with expenses incurred during presidential travel, Trump's decision to visit Doonbeg for its "convenience" seemed questionable since it added several hundred miles to his travel. Trump traveled 370 miles to Doonbeg from London before retracing his flight 440 miles east to Normandy and then flying back 440 miles west to Ireland hours later.

According to a report by the Government Accountability Office released in February 2019, four trips made by Trump to his private club, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida in 2017 cost taxpayers a total of $13.6 million. This equates to an average cost of approximately $3.4 million per trip.