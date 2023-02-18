Donald Trump To Visit Ohio's East Palestine To Meet Victims Of The Train Derailment Mishap

Former US President Donald Trump has announced that he would visit the town of East Palestine, Ohio, next week to meet with people impacted by the train derailment accident that took place on February 3, reported Sputnik citing a US media report. The train that derailed was loaded with hazardous materials. Donald Trump, who reportedly has a strong relationship with the people of Ohio, would be meeting community members who are victims of the tragic incident.

Officials diverted and burnt some of the chemicals in a subsequent "controlled release" of toxic chemicals into the environment. Toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene were burnt and eliminated. Further, recent health impacts have been shared by the community which includes headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. At least 3,500 fish have died in waterways near the site of the train derailment shared by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Ohio train derailment: Biden administration working on the site

Following the unfortunate incident, the Biden administration deployed a team of toxicologists to assess the area. Federal medical experts have been also helping in the assessment of the dangers. The Federal medical experts were deployed after the governor’s request as anxious residents pointed to signs of adverse effects. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of Health and Human Services to send teams to East Palestine on Thursday, February 16.

“This request for medical experts includes, but is not limited to, physicians and behavioral health specialists,” wrote DeWine in a letter to the CDC. Further, he added, "Some community members have already seen physicians in the area but remain concerned about their condition and possible health effects – both short- and long-term.”

East Palestine health clinics would be set up next week to engage with residents, answer questions, evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would also send federal officials to support the clinics, as per the latest press release on February 17.