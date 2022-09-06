Donald Trump Tried To Pay Attorney With A Horse Worth $5 Mn, New Book Claims

Former US President Donald Trump had tried to make a payment to an attorney once with a horse, excerpts from a new book “Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump and the Corruption of Justice” by David Enrich revealed on Monday. The ex-commander in chief of the US tried to pay off his lawyer with a horse that was worth $5 million.

'You can’t pay me with a horse..' Trump's attorney

“Once he regained the capacity for speech,” according to the new book, [Trump's] lawyer “stammered … ‘This isn’t the 1800s. You can’t pay me with a horse.’” Trump owed the attorney at the white-shoe firm $2 million, and as he failed to pay back, the latter showed up at the Trump Tower to confront the former president, according to the book.

″‘I’m not going to pay your bill. I’m going to give you something more valuable,’ Trump responded. “What on earth is he talking about? the lawyer asked. ‘I have a stallion,’ Trump stated. ‘It’s worth $5 million.’

The former US president, without the consent of the attorney, reached out to his cabinet and pulled out what appeared to be a deed to a horse. "He handed it to the lawyer," Enrich wrote in the book due to be released later this month. The attorney objected to the payment arrangement suggested by Trump, saying that “This isn’t the 1800s. You can’t pay me with a horse." The attorney also threatened to sue Trump in a court of law.

The book, however, mentions that Trump “eventually coughed up at least a portion of what he owed,” adding that the former president had a history of shirking attorney fees, including to his former longtime lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who he woes millions of dollars. The horse incident went down in the year 1990s with Trump still having to pay an attorney $2 million in legal fees.

During his tenure in Oval Office as the president, several Americans, including Philadelphia cabinet-builder Edward Friel Jr. claimed that Trump or his companies never paid them. The said builder firm had landed a $400,000 contract to build the slot machines, registration desks, bars and other cabinets at Harrah's at Trump Plaza but the check never came, the USA Today analysis found. It revealed that there are at least 60 lawsuits, hundreds of liens, judgments, and other government filings against the former US president for failing to pay dozens of businesses for their work.