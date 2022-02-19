Donald Trump 'unlawfully' Took Away Classified Documents, Says US National Archives

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), an independent agency of the United States government, has confirmed on September 18 that classified material has been discovered among the boxes of White House documents that were taken 'unlawfully' to Mar-a-Lago by former US President Donald Trump. NARA also stated that the Department of Justice (DoJ) had been notified about the incident, as per The Guardian.

In a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Archivist David S. Ferriero stated, “NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes" which had been returned to the agency from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, NBC News reported. Trump has reportedly returned 15 boxes of records that were inappropriately removed from the White House, according to the agency.

Furthermore, this revelation is anticipated to intensify a House oversight committee probe into whether Trump broke the Presidential Records Act of 1978 by taking and destroying White House records.

NARA revealed the deleted tweets and classified documents taken by Donald Trump

NARA also revealed that deleted tweets from Trump's personal profile as well as tweet posts from prominent White House employees’ accounts which also include former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and senior advisor Peter Navaro are likely to be lost forever.

“Some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts.” citing Ferriero, The Guardian reported. Nara, he added, was attempting to collect such documents.

In addition to this, the boxes contained presidential documents from the White House, along with "love letters" from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a letter from Donald Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, as well as a replica of Air Force One in the red-white-and-blue livery Trump preferred, The Guardian reported. However, the Archives stated that some of the items in the 15 boxes were labeled as classified and due to this, authorities spoke with the Department of Justice to see if Trump's actions were potentially illegal.

Meanwhile, Representative Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the House oversight committee, stated in her opening probe last week that removing or hiding government documents is a criminal violation. According to The Guardian, the Department of Justice has yet to confirm whether it would launch a criminal probe. Experts say it is difficult to prosecute violations of the Presidential Records Act since there are no clear enforcement procedures.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)