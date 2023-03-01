Donald Trump Vows To Ban All Imports Of Chinese 'essential Goods’ If Elected In 2024

Republican US leader Donald Trump, on Feb. 29, said that he would effectively ban all imports of essential goods from China within four years if he's elected as the President in 2024. Speaking in his newly released presidential campaign video that was published this week, Trump announced his plan that his party would “take a sledgehammer to Globalism with America First trade platform for the 2nd term.” Trump unveiled four parts to his import ban plans, that involved ending the universal tariffs on most foreign products. “As tariffs on foreign producers go up, taxes on American producers will go down and go down very substantially,” Trump was heard saying in the video. “And that means a lot of jobs coming in," he stressed.

“The heart of my vision is a sweeping pro-American overhaul of our tax and trade policy to move from the Biden system that punishes domestic producers and rewards outsourcers, to a system that rewards domestic production and taxes foreign companies and those who export American jobs,” Trump stressed in the presidential campaign video.

Trump asserts he'll scrap China’s Most Favored Nation trade status

The ex-US President also pledged to scrap China’s Most Favored Nation trade status that was instituted in the 1990s and had caused widespread controversy. Trump vowed to phase out the Chinese imports of essential goods in the United States, literally “everything from electronics to steel to pharmaceuticals.” “We will also adopt new rules to stop US companies from pouring investments into China and to stop China from buying up America, allowing all of those investments that clearly serve American interests,” the former president said in his video. “We’re not going to allow bad things to happen to our country anymore. And we will eliminate federal contracts for any company that outsources to China," he added.

During his tenure as the US president, Trump had also issued an executive order banning any transactions with ByteDance Ltd- the parent company of TikTok in a landmark bill. The US must take 'aggressive action' against the app in the 'interest of national security', he had noted at the time as the Republican President to tighten restrictive measures against the Chinese corporations.

Trump's executive order prohibited 'any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd'. "TikTok, a video-sharing mobile application owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information -potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage," the executive order read.