Donald Trump Wanted To Send COVID-19 Patients To Guantanamo Bay, New Book Claims

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the then US President Donald Trump wanted to send the COVID-19 infected patients to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, where the United States detains the terrorist suspects, an excerpt from an upcoming book due to be published on June 29 has revealed.

Written by the two Washington Post journalists, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta the book, titled Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, unravels the chaos and initial confusion and mismanagement of the first cases of the COVID-19 by US’ ex commander-in-chief.

At the situation room of the February 2020 meeting, the then US President had asked, "Don’t we have an island that we own?” Indicating to dispatch the COVID-19 Americans to the United States military prison GTMO located in Cuba. “What about Guantánamo?” he said. This, in turn, stirred controversy among many officials, precisely what had deterred Trump from making that move. Although, according to the book, Trump had reportedly told his staff that he was “not going to import the virus,” adding that the United States only imports goods. He had clearly stunned his political aides as well as the White House officials.

Trump, and his then-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, had almost fired a State Department official for letting in the coronavirus infected Americans from the British-registered Diamond Princess cruise ship that was at the time docked in Japan. An outbreak aboard the ship caused nearly 700 coronavirus cases and seven fatalities were registered. The book states that both trump and his chief of staff had to “give up” after the senior officials asserted that the decision ultimately saved the lives of the Americans who had contracted the virus onboard the super spreader ship. At the time, there were just 14 cases of COVID-19 in the US according to the data, and the then President of the United States lambasted officials that the numbers had “doubled overnight.”

The book has scoured information and the interviews with over 180 people, including the White House staff members as well as the public health officials. The excerpts were released by the Post ahead of the publication.

Trump also chides the CDC labelling it ‘incompetent’ as he opposed the federal government for launching the coronavirus testing. Trump berated officials that the testing will reflect “poorly” on his administration and that he was “going to lose elections.” In a call placed on March 18, the then US president yelled at his Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar saying that the testing is “killing me!” asking “what idiot” had come up with the idea. The coronavirus testing strategy was being looked at by Trump’s son-in-law and his senior adviser Jared Kushner.

'..test, test, test' Trump fired tweets

Trump had also shot tweets during his presidency that COVID-19 testing “makes us look bad”. He had downplayed the virus as he wrote, “Cases up because we test, test, test. A Fake News Media Conspiracy. Many young people heal very fast. 99.9%. Corrupt Media conspiracy at an all-time high. On November 4th., the topic will totally change.” At a rally in Florida, the then US leader told the crowd, “You know why we have so many [coronavirus] case numbers? Because we do more testing than any country in the world.”