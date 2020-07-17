India Increasingly The Centrepiece Of Trump & Co's Broadsides Against China

In light of the India-China conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh, and the US government's constant criticism over communist China, United States President Donald Trump has said that he wants to do everything possible to keep the peace between the people of India and China, his spokesperson said.

"He (Trump) said I love the people of India and I love the people of China and I want to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany quoting Trump that he loves people of India and China comes a day after the US Administration signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act in retaliation to China's imposition of National Security Law in Hong Kong which undermines the principle of 'one country, two systems' and also threatens the democratic rights and freedom of the people of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Autonomy Act ends the preferential status of Hong Kong.

The US Government has also been supportive of India with regards to the Indo-China conflict in Galwan valley and the top administration officials are regularly in touch with Indian counterparts with regards to issues with China.

"India has been a great partner... They are an important partner of ours. I have a great relationship with my foreign minister counterpart. We talked frequently about a broad range of issues. We talked about the conflict they had along the border with China. We've talked about the risk that emanates from the Chinese telecommunication infrastructure there," Pompeo told reporters in response to a question.

The Trump administration has over the last few weeks been critical of China over a broad range of issues ranging from the spread of Coronavirus across the world, to China's unilateral and autocratic expansionist policy be it claiming Indian territories as their own or claiming rights over the South China Sea region.

Travelling in Europe, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien told reporters that China has been very aggressive with India.

"India is a democracy and is a great friend of the United States. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have a super relationship," he said.

"In fact, it was the last foreign trip that I took with the president before the COVID-19 crisis hit, was to India, and we had a great reception of the Indian people there. We have a lot in common with them, we speak English, we're democracies. We've got a growing, very strong relationship with India," O'Brien added.

